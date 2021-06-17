Energy
Exxon restarts Baton Rouge, Louisiana, small crude unit -sources
HOUSTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) restarted the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Thursday, following a month of work, said sources familiar with plant operations.
An Exxon spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of specific units at the Baton Rouge refinery.
The 90,000-bpd PSLA-8 CDU was shut on May 18 for planned maintenance scheduled to last at least 30 days, the sources said.
PSLA-8 is one of four CDUs at the Baton Rouge refinery, which is Exxon's second-largest in the United States.
