Exxon restarts Baton Rouge, Louisiana, small crude unit -sources

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

HOUSTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) restarted the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Thursday, following a month of work, said sources familiar with plant operations.

An Exxon spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of specific units at the Baton Rouge refinery.

The 90,000-bpd PSLA-8 CDU was shut on May 18 for planned maintenance scheduled to last at least 30 days, the sources said.

PSLA-8 is one of four CDUs at the Baton Rouge refinery, which is Exxon's second-largest in the United States.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler

