Exxon restarts Beaumont, Texas, lube oil plant -sources

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) restarted its Beaumont, Texas, lubricant oil Blending and Packaging (B&P) Plant on Sunday following a shutdown due to investigations into a fatal rail car accident, two people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

A contractor at the plant was found dead following the early Friday morning accident, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators examined the scene on Friday and Saturday.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler











