Exxon says aggressively working through options to execute Russian exit

1 minute read

Signage is seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

DOHA, March 26 (Reuters) - Exxon's Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said on Saturday the company was working through the options of how to exit their Russian venture.

"We are working through these options now, aggressively working through these options," he told Reuters in Qatar on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

Chapman said there was no set timeline for the process.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Barbara Lewis

