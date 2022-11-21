Exxon says Britain's Fawley oil refinery unaffected by strike

[1/2] The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said on Monday that its 390,000 barrel per day (bpd) Fawley oil refinery in southern England is unaffected by strike action.

"Operations at Fawley are unaffected and we do not anticipate any impact on fuel supplies to customers," an Exxon Mobil spokesperson said.

The UK's GMB Union voted earlier this month to strike on Nov. 21 to Dec 2. over pay.

"This action involves trade union members employed by contracting companies operating onsite," the Exxon spokesperson said.

