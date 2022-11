Companies Exxon Mobil Corp Follow















LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) said it was dealing with an "operational matter" at its Fawley oil refinery in Britain, according to the plant's Twitter page.

The oil major did not provide any further details of the problem, but said its teams were addressing the situation.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey











