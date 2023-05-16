Exxon says it spent more than $900 million locally in Guyana since 2015















HOUSTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM.N) and its contractors spent more than $400 million locally in Guyana in 2022, and more than $900 million since the company's first oil discovery in the South American country in 2015, it said on a statement on Tuesday.

The largest U.S. oil producer and its partners Hess Corp (HES.N) and CNOOC have approved more than $42 billion in investments in Guyana, with a big part of the budget so far directed to shipyards in Asia.

The government has approved on Monday Exxon's 2023 local content plan, in which the company describes its strategies to promote local industry.

Exxon and contractors had employed over 5,000 Guyanese workers by the end of 2022, the company said, representing more than 65% of the overall workforce in the local oil and gas industry.

Among the 2,700 personnel supporting Exxon's operations in Guyana, over 1,300 were Guyanese, it said.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle











