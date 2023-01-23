Exxon says planned work at Baytown complex to last several weeks

Companies Exxon Mobil Corp Follow















Jan 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) is performing planned maintenance on several units at its Baytown complex in Texas, it said on Monday.

"Maintenance is expected to last several weeks," a spokesperson said in an emailed response.

The Baytown Complex houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and a 560,500 barrel per day oil refinery.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman











