Exxon says planned work at Baytown complex to last several weeks

Exxon Mobil logo and stock graph are seen through a magnifier displayed in this illustration taken September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) is performing planned maintenance on several units at its Baytown complex in Texas, it said on Monday.

"Maintenance is expected to last several weeks," a spokesperson said in an emailed response.

The Baytown Complex houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and a 560,500 barrel per day oil refinery.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next