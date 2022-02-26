Exxon shuts Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gasoline unit -sources

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) shut a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Friday for planned work at its 502,500 barrel-per-day Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiiar with plant operations said.

The firm also plans to shut in April a 45,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater for planned work, the sources said.

An Exxon spokesperson was not immediately available after business hours on Friday.

The 110,000-bpd PCLA 3 FCC is scheduled to remain shut for a planned overhaul through April 15, the two sources said.

The diesel hydrotreater will be shut from April to mid-June for an overhaul, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

