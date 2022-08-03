Exxon in talks with unnamed party for Sakhalin-1 transition

Signage is seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) is in the process of transitioning its 30% stake in a Russian oil development "to another party," according to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hundreds of energy and consumer goods companies including BP, Equinor, Pepsico, Shell and Starbucks have left the country or transferred assets as a result of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Exxon did not name the other party in its filing. It was the operator of the Sakhalin-1, a large oil and gas development in Russia's Far East, which produced 220,000 barrels of oil and gas per day as recently as 2021. A spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Earlier this year, Exxon took a $4.6 billion impairment charge for exiting the development, its largest investment in Russia.

A senior Russian lawmaker said on July 8 that Moscow would take control of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project that included Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), Japan's SODECO, India's ONGC Videsh as well as Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM). Its output fell to just 10,000 bpd following Western sanctions on Russian commerce. read more

A shift of assets to Rosneft would follow a path taken by others. France's TotalEnergies transferred a stake in Russia's Kharyaga oil field to Russian state producer Zarubezhneft.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru, Gary McWilliams and Sabrina Valle in Houston; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sandra Maler

