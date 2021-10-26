Skip to main content

Energy

Exxon Texas refinery workers to vote on removing union between Nov. 12-Dec. 22

1 minute read

An Exxon gas station is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

HOUSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Locked-out workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) Beaumont, Texas, refinery will vote between Nov. 12 and Dec. 22 in a mail-in ballot on whether to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) from representing them, according to the company and union.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will send out the ballots to workers at the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lubricants blending and packaging plant on Nov. 12, according to Exxon and the USW. The ballots must be returned by Dec. 22.

