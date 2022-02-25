Exxon, union reach tentative return-to-work deal for locked-out refinery workers -sources

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) reached a tentative agreement on Thursday for workers locked out of a Beaumont, Texas, refinery to return to work in early March, said sources familiar with the matter.

The agreement must be ratified by the Exxon employees represented by USW Local 13-243 in Beaumont before it will take effect, the two sources said. A vote is expected in days.

An Exxon spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss the agreement.

The return-to-work pact is the last step needed for Exxon to end the lockout it began on May 1, 2021, because of a threatened strike after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract after more than three months of talks.

The members of USW Local 13-243 in Beaumont voted on Monday to ratify Exxon’s latest contract offer, yielding to the company on a key demand that gave Exxon control over all job assignments in the 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant. read more

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis

