Exxon warns of flaring at Beaumont, Texas, refinery, chemical plant -community website
HOUSTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) posted notices on Friday of flaring at its 369,024 barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery and adjoining chemical plant on a community website.
In the two notices, Exxon said "operations require flaring."
An Exxon spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss operations at the Beaumont refining and chemical plant complex.
Refineries and chemical plants use their safety flare systems when they cannot process hydrocarbons normally.
Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese
