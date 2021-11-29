ExxonMobil continues preparatory work for Gas project in Vietnam - spokesperson

A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008. A big chunk of U.S. energy production shuttered by Hurricane Ike could recover quickly amid early indications the storm caused only minor to moderate damage to platforms and coastal refineries. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi ( UNITED STATES)

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil (XOM.N) is continuing preparatory work for Ca Voi Xanh (Blue Whale) gas project in Vietnam, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Last month, ExxonMobil board was debating whether to continue with several major oil and gas projects, including the project in Vietnam, amid a push from investors for fossil fuel companies to be more cost-conscious and green-energy friendly.

"We completed front-end engineering and design for the project in May 2020, and are working on the final development plan," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Editing by Alison Williams

