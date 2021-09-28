Skip to main content

Energy

Exxon's Russian JV to invest $5 bln over 5 yrs -Ifx cites official

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Neftegas Limited (ENL), the operator of Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, plans to invest $5 billion in the next five years to stem a decline in oil production, Interfax news agency cited the local governor as saying on Tuesday.

Total oil output in Sakhalin is set to fall to 15.2 million tonnes this year (300,000 barrels of oil per day) from 18.4 million tonnes in 2020, declining further to 14 million tonnes as its reserves dwindle, the governor has previously said. read more

Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Exxon (XOM.N), Japan's SODECO and India's ONGC Videsh are partners in the Sakhalin-1 group of fields.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 5:51 AM UTC

APPEC Lack of investment, more demand to drive oil price volatility -industry execs

A lack of investment in new oil and gas supplies, amid a shift in focus to cleaner fuels, is likely to drive price volatility in the next decade as demand for traditional energy sources grows, senior industry executives said.

Energy
Oil climbs for sixth day on supply concerns, Brent tops $80
Energy
China provincial governor urges more coal imports to resolve power shortages
Energy
TotalEnergies, China Three Gorges to form electric mobility venture in China
Energy
Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry