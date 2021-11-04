Eying higher oil prices, Pioneer Natural Resources to minimize hedging next year

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

DENVER, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Top Permian Basin producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) will minimize its hedging program next year, Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said on Thursday, as the company anticipates oil prices between $80 and $100 a barrel over the next several years.

Pioneer's hedging losses have tallied to over $2 billion so far this year, as oil prices rose above levels where many producers locked in sales contracts. The company said it has no plans to do incremental hedging right now, noting it was bullish on oil prices.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

