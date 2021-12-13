Faurecia eyes hydrogen tank plant in United States

An illustration shows a car dashboard with a giant screen on the side of the Faurecia booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French auto supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA) will decide next year whether to build an industrial site for hydrogen tanks in the United States to supply fuel cell electric vehicles, a group spokesperson told journalists on Monday.

The site, if confirmed, will initially comprise a testing facility and a pilot plant producing small volumes of hydrogen tanks.

Faurecia is holding talks with three big carmarkers in the North American market - General Motors (GM.N), Ford (F.N) and Stellantis (STLA.MI) - to promote its hydrogen-derived electric solution for pickup trucks, the spokesperson said.

Fuel cells produce electricity from hydrogen, emitting only water. As batteries in electric vehicles are very heavy, hydrogen fuel cells are seen as a more viable zero-emission power system for long-haul freight in the future.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Howard Goller

