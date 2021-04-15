Power lines in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, lead away from the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon, Vermont August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday voted 3-2 on an electric transmission rulemaking proposal that could remove incentives given to utilities for joining a regional transmission organization (RTO).

In a supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NOPR), the Commission wants to limit the existing 50-basis point return on equity adder given to utilities for participation in an RTO to just the first three years after they turn operational authority over to the RTO.

Currently, there is no end date for receiving that adder.

The NOPR also proposes to immediately eliminate the adder from the rates of transmission owners that have had it in their rates for more than three years.

FERC staff estimated immediate removal of the adder would result in “ratepayer savings” of more than $350 million per year, according to a report from analysts at ClearView Energy Partners LLC.

Commissioners Neil Chatterjee and James Danly dissented on the proposal.

FERC staff said a 50-basis-point adder for joining a transmission organization for three years "provides a material incentive to join Transmission Organizations without unduly burdening ratepayers."

Analysts at ClearView said "This proposal is significantly more negative than we expected."

"While the RTO adder has been the subject of controversy ... we did not expect either immediate elimination or such a short period of eligibility," ClearView said.

FERC said comments and reply comments on the proposed rulemaking are due 30 days and 45 days, respectively, after publication in the Federal Register.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.