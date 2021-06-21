Final Exxon AGM tally lifts ex-MetLife chairman to board, seals activist win

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corp is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015.

June 21 (Reuters) - Official tallies released Monday for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)'s shareholder vote showed former MetLife Chairman Steven Kandarian taking the 12th seat, edging out the former Caterpillar chief who was originally named a director in preliminary results.

The tally was released more than three weeks after a vote that gave tiny hedge fund Engine No. 1 a quarter of the seats on the Exxon board. Exxon took the unusual moves of suspending its shareholder meeting for an hour before conducting an extensive Q&A between executives to keep voting open longer - a move that Engine No. 1 criticized.

The two top vote getters were former Comcast finance chief Michael Angelakis and activist investor Jeffrey Ubben, both appointed to the board in March as the company sought to fend off Engine No. 1.

Kandarian replaced former Caterpillar chief Douglas Oberhelman in the latest tally. Oberhelman originally was named to the 12th spot based on preliminary results released on June 2. Former International Business Machines Corp Chief Executive Samuel Palmisano and former Malaysian state oil company chief Wan Zulkiflee also lost their seats, the final vote count showed.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams

