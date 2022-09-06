Finland backs Fortum with EUR 2.35 billion financing

Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo, Finland July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

HELSINKI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE) said on Tuesday it had signed a bridge financing arrangement with Finnish government investment company Solidium for 2.35 billion euros ($2.34 billion) to cover collateral needs in the Nordic power commodity market.

The Finnish government on Sunday unveiled plans to offer up to 10 billion euros in guarantees to the power industry after Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, worsening Europe's energy shortage. read more

"The ongoing energy crisis in Europe is caused by Russia's decision to use energy as a weapon and it is now also severely affecting Fortum and other Nordic power producers," Chief Executive Markus Rauramo said in a statement.

His comments echo a similar view by the CEO of Fortum's German unit Uniper (UN01.DE) and accusations by Europe that Russia is weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Russia says the West has launched an economic war and sanctions have caused the gas supply problems. read more

The jump in gas and electricity prices driven by a drop in gas flows from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine has put heavy strain on utilities including Uniper which has sought a multi-billion euro bailout from the German government.

Fortum said it currently has sufficient liquid funds to meet collateral needs and would only withdraw the funds as a last resort.

"The arrangement is aimed at strengthening Fortum's liquidity reserves and thereby securing Finnish energy supply," the government said in a separate statement.

The first instalment of the one-year loan would be 350 million euros and it needs to be withdrawn by Sept. 30 for the arrangement to remain effective, Fortum said.

The effective annual interest cost for the bridge financing, including arrangement and commitment fees, would be 14.2%, it added.

Solidium would also get an option to buy a further 1% of Fortum's shares, raising the state's stake to 51.26%, the power company said.

($1 = 1.0042 euros)

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

