Finland moves ahead with floating LNG terminal to bolster energy security

COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Fortum (FORTUM.HE) and Finnish gas system operator Gasgrid announced on Thursday a deal to place Finland's first floating LNG import terminal at the Baltic Sea port of Inkoo, with the aim of having it ready to operate next winter.

The planned floating storage and regasification (FSRU) terminal, which was first announced in April, is crucial to secure Finland's energy supplies after Russia halted gas exports last month. read more

"The vessel project is absolutely essential for the security of supply of natural gas in the Baltic region - and therefore extremely urgent," Chief Executive Officer at Gasgrid, Olli Sipila, said in a statement.

The FSRU will be leased from Excelerate Energy for a duration of ten years, Finland announced last month.

Gasgrid and the Estonian electricity and gas transmission system operator Elering are also developing a potential site for the FSRU in Estonia, to ensure that an alternative exists in case of delay.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

