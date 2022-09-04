1 minute read
Finland plans to offer $10 bln liquidity guarantee to energy sector
HELSINKI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Finland's government said on Sunday it plans to offer up to 10 billion euro ($9.95 billion) of liquidity guarantees to the energy sector to help prevent a Nordic financial crisis.
($1 = 1.0049 euros)
Reporting by Esi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik
