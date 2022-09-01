Finland raises public spending to help people pay energy bills

HELSINKI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Finnish government on Thursday raised its 2023 spending forecast compared to one month ago to help Finns deal with financial struggles brought on by rising energy bills and other inflation.

The government proposed public spending of 80.5 billion euros ($80.6 billion) in 2023, up from 79.5 billion suggested by the finance ministry a month ago, while the deficit is now seen at 8.1 billion euros instead of 6.3 billion seen originally.

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

