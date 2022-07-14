Finland says Uniper rescue talks with Germany at critical stage

: FILE PHOTO: General view of Uniper's Bierwang gas storage facility near the Bavarian town of Kraiburg am Inn, Germany, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert//

HELSINKI, July 14 (Reuters) - Talks between Finland and Germany over rescuing German gas importer Uniper (UN01.DE) are at a critical and sensitive stage, Finnish ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen said on Thursday.

"The talks were good and constructive. There are several options on the table but a lot of work still remains to be done," Tuppurainen said after a meeting with German government representatives in Berlin.

Uniper's problems have deepened as Russia has curbed gas imports to Germany, and the utility has had to buy gas at very high spot prices that it cannot pass on to its customers because of their contractual agreements.

As the majority-owner of Uniper's parent company, Finnish utility Fortum, the Finnish government is trying to agree with Germany how to share the burden of re-capitalising Uniper.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.