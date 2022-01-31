Finland's new nuclear reactor now seen starting in early February

Aerial view of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant area in Eurajoki, Finland December 10, 2020. A severe abnormal disturbance occurred at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant Unit 2 that led to reactor shut down. Lehtikuva/Tomi Glad/via REUTERS

HELSINKI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Finland's much delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor is now estimated to be connected to the national power grid in early February, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) (POHVOT.UL) said on its website.

The reactor was scheduled to go onto the grid on Monday but a disturbance in a synchronisation test over the weekend pushed back the connection date, a TVO spokesperson told Reuters.

The plant will begin regular power production at 25% of its capacity and is expected to reach its full 1.6 gigawatt output in June 2022, TVO has said.

The reactor originally planned to be ready in 2009 is the first to be started in Europe in nearly 15 years and in Finland in more than four decades.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Essi Lehto, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.