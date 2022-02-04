Skip to main content
Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

A general view of the unfinished Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor in Eurajoki, Finland August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Regular electricity production at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has been postponed to late February, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said in a statement late on Thursday.

The reactor was expected to come to the national power grid in January, but during testing the operator said it found the plant's control functions needed to be modified.

Olkiluoto 3 was meant to be finished in 2009, but the project was beset by technological setbacks that led to a lengthy legal battle between TVO and the plant's machinery suppliers France's Areva and Germany's Siemens.

Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

