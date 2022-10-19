Finland's OL3 nuclear reactor regular output postponed until Dec 27















OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The planned startup of regular power production at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor has been postponed until Dec. 27 from Dec. 14, operator TVO said on Wednesday.

Test production will resume on Nov. 13, TVO said.

TVO on Tuesday said damage had been detected during maintenance on the reactor, which had originally been scheduled for startup of power production in 2009.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.