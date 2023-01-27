Finnish utility Fortum lines up new board chair in strategic shake-up

Companies Fortum Oyj Follow

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Finnish power utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) proposed on Friday to elect Mikael Silvennoinen as chair of its board of directors as part of a strategic shift prompted by the war in Ukraine.

Fortum agreed in September to sell its majority stake in Uniper (UN01.DE) to Germany after the German company booked significant losses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent rise in energy prices.

"In the wake of the changes caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and the European energy crisis, Fortum is repositioning strategically and geographically," chair of the shareholders nomination board, Maija Strandberg, said in a statement on Friday.

Silvennoinen will replace Veli-Matti Reinikkala, who will step down at April's annual general meeting, having led the board since 2016. Silvennoinen has a long background in finance and extensive experience as an executive and board member of listed companies, Fortum said.

The nomination board also said it would like to increase the number of board members to 10 from nine, proposing six new names including Silvennoinen.

