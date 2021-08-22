Fire erupts at Pemex platform in southern Gulf of Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Sunday at an offshore platform run by Mexican state oil and gas firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the southern Gulf of Mexico off Campeche state, according to two people familiar with the matter, including a Pemex source.

The incident, which some local media also reported, occurred at the KU-Alfa platform, the people said. There were some injuries, according to reports on social media.

A spokesperson for Pemex did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The platform was in operation when the blaze started and workers were being evacuated, one of the sources said.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Peter Cooney

