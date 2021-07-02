Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Fire at offshore Pemex platform in Gulf of Mexico under control

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - A fire at an underwater pipeline connecting a platform operated by Mexican state oil firm Pemex at the Ku Maloob Zaap oil development has been brought under control, four sources said, after video footage showed flames shooting from the waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico.

No injuries or major impact on production were reported following the early-morning fire at the offshore complex, said the sources, from shipping companies in the area and Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Ku Maloob Zaap is one Pemex's most productive projects, accounting for more than 40% of its 1.68 million barrels of daily crude production. The development was producing 726,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude at the moment of the incident, according to an incident report shared by one of the sources.

"The turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap's active production facilities were affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains," the report said.

Pemex's crew used nitrogen to control the fire from the pipeline, used for transporting oil and gas. A ship that arrived later in the morning was trying to shut a valve in the pipeline, according to the report.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Marianna Parraga; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Philippa Fletcher

