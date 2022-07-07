Firefighters extinguish Energy Transfer pipeline blaze near Houston

HOUSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Firefighters on Thursday extinguished a natural gas blaze from a burst pipeline owned and operated by Energy Transfer (ET.N) in a rural area on the west edge of Houston, according to a local law enforcement official.

The blaze was put out at about 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT), according to the Precinct 1 Constable's office in Fort Bend County, which includes western portions of Houston.

Fort Bend CountyFire MarshalMark Flathouse said there were no injuries or any damages to structures.

Energy Transfer said it had notified all appropriate regulatory agencies, adding that it will investigate the cause of the incident.

"There was an incident in Fort Bend County today at approximately 11:15am. Our control center immediately shut in the line and the area was secured," the company said in an emailed statement

Reporting by Erwin Seba and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Aurora Ellis

