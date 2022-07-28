First Solar will consider U.S. factory expansion if Democrat spending bill passes-CEO

July 28 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) will consider expanding its manufacturing operations in the United States if proposed legislation that would subsidize solar equipment production is signed into law, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The comments marked a reversal for CEO Mark Widmar, who had said in recent weeks that his company was unlikely to build its next factory in the United States due to a lack of federal incentives for solar manufacturing.

First Solar is the largest U.S. solar panel maker.

