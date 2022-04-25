Fitch revises Saudi Aramco's outlook to 'positive'

April 25 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Monday revised its outlook for state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co (2222.SE) to "positive" from "stable", citing a similar action on the country.

The agency had raised its outlook on Saudi Arabia to "positive" from "stable" earlier this month on the back improvements in the country's sovereign balance sheet thanks to higher oil revenues. read more

Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.