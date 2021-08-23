Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Five dead, six injured after fire on Pemex offshore platform -CEO

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Five workers were killed and six injured following Sunday's fire on an offshore platform that cut about a quarter of Mexico's oil production, the chief executive of the state-run Petroleos Mexicanos said on Monday.

The fire broke out as crews were performing maintenance on the platform, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero Oropeza said at a briefing on Monday.

A search for missing workers continues, he added.

The platform remains out of operation, with about 421,000 barrels per day of oil lost and 125 wells offline, he said.

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher in Mexico City Editing by Chris Reese

