Factbox: Five facts about EDF's new CEO, Luc Remont















PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed Luc Remont as EDF's (EDF.PA) next chief executive and chairman, the Elysee presidential office said on Thursday.

Remont, currently a senior executive at power equipment maker Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA), will replace Jean-Bernard Levy at the helm of the nuclear power group, which is in the process of being nationalised.

Here are five facts about Remont.

*Remont, 53, began his career in 1993 as an engineer at the French Defence Procurement Agency, before joining the French economy ministry in 1996.

*He was deputy chief of staff under finance ministers Nicolas Sarkozy and Thierry Breton.

*Remont left the public sector in 2007 to work at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he became director of the Corporate and Investment Bank in France in 2009.

*In 2014, he joined Schneider Electric, becoming its executive vice president in charge of international operations three years later.

*A graduate of the prestigious Ecole Polytechnique, he hold an engineering degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Techniques Avancees. He is a fan of sailing, an army reservist and father of four children.

