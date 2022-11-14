Five Iran-related oil tankers lose their flags following U.S. sanctions
HOUSTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The international ship registries of Djibouti and the Cook Islands suspended the flags to five oil tankers, following sanctions by the United States this month for having facilitated oil trade for Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force, non-government organization United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) said on Monday.
Most of the tankers are currently in Venezuelan waters, where they are being used by state-run oil firm PDVSA to move oil and fuel between domestic ports, according to internal company documents.
