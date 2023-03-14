Former Motiva exec Georganne Hodges joins refiner PBF Energy's board















HOUSTON, March 14 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N) on Tuesday named Georganne Hodges, previously an executive vice president at Motiva, to the oil refiner's board as an independent director.

Hodges most recently served as executive vice president of supply, trading & logistics at Motiva Enterprises. Saudi Aramco has since merged its two energy trading units under Aramco Trading - absorbing Motiva Trading.

Reuters reported in July that at least four crude and refined products traders, including Hodges, were departing Motiva amid its merger with Aramco Trading.

Patrick Reilly, previously vice president of crude, feedstocks and clean products supply and trading at Motiva, took over this month as executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Delek US Holdings Inc (DK.N), according to career website LinkedIn.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Anna Driver











