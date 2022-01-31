Former union boss looms over historic vote by Mexican oil workers

Pemex logo is pictured during the launch of a new franchise and commercial strategy by Pemex, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers at Mexican state oil company Pemex vote on Monday to choose a new union leader in an election that has pit a powerful old-guard veteran against two dozen other candidates, testing whether the group can break from its past.

More than 72,000 Pemex workers nationwide will vote online in the first direct election in the union's 86-year-old history, after Carlos Romero Deschamps resigned amid corruption allegations, which he denied and was never prosecuted for.

The vote comes a day before another major union vote, at General Motors (GM.N) in the central city of Silao, where an upstart independent union is aiming to take control of the collective contract.

The candidacy of Romero Deschamps' ally Ricardo Aldana, who is union treasurer, has fed concerns among candidates, workers and politicians that he could prolong a culture that many workers condemned as unfairly benefiting union leadership.

Romero Deschamps quit in 2019 after officials said he was suspected of using illicit funds, and had long enjoyed a lifestyle that critics, including workers, said was far more luxurious than workers could afford during his quarter century at the union's helm.

Upon resignation, Romero Deschamps defended his 26-year record as union boss, pointing to improvements for workers including better pensions and raises.

The union did not immediately respond when asked for further comment about the 2019 case. Romero Deschamps could not be reached.

One worker in the southern state of Tabasco said a union representative encouraged her to vote for Aldana, but she was more convinced by candidate Cristina Alonso, one of the few women in the race.

"If (Aldana) wins, Romero Deschamps is going to be the leader again," said the employee, who requested anonymity to speak freely.

Aldana has denied taking cues from Romero Deschamps.

Candidate Cecilia Sanchez, a senator with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), has rebuked the labor ministry on Twitter, saying the old bosses were being left in charge.

Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde has defended the vote as democratic and fair.

For decades, Pemex has been dogged with accusations that it is a breeding ground for corruption.

In 2000, the oil workers' union was accused of funneling tens of millions of dollars from the company to a presidential candidate's campaign in a scandal known as "Pemexgate."

No one was punished in the case.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Adriana Barrera Editing by Marguerita Choy

