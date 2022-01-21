Fortescue, Sinosteel sign deal to assess Western Australia iron ore project

The logo of Australia's Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) can be seen on a bulk carrier as it is loaded with iron ore at the coastal town of Port Hedland in Western Australia, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Sinosteel to complete a rapid assessment of the Chinese state-owned metals trader's Midwest Magnetite project in Western Australia.

After completion of the year-long assessment, Fortescue has the option to acquire up to 50% of the project, the Australian iron ore miner said in a statement. The assessment will also include a proposed rail and port development project at Oakajee.

The agreement comes amid Fortescue's push over the past year to transition itself from a pure-play iron ore producer to a green energy firm. It has signed a string of deals for green energy projects as it aims to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

Fortescue's future development in the Midwest region would include a renewable, green hydrogen hub even as it seeks to develop the iron ore project, Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said.

