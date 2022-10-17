Fortum considers building new nuclear power in Finland and Sweden

Companies Fortum Oyj Follow















OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) said on Monday it will begin a two-year feasibility study to explore the potential for building new nuclear power stations in Finland and Sweden.

"Fortum will examine commercial, technological and societal, including political, legal and regulatory, conditions both for small modular reactors (SMRs) and conventional large reactors," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill











