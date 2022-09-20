1 minute read
Fortum says in final stages of negotiating sale of Uniper stake to Germany
HELSINKI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE) is in the final stages of negotiating a sale of its stake in Uniper (UN01.DE) to the German state, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Fortum said the agreement under negotiation included the sale of Fortum's stake in Uniper to the German state, return of financing Fortum granted to Uniper, and a planned capital injection by Germany into Uniper.
