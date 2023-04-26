Fortum says 'investigating' news of Russian asset seizure

Companies Fortum Oyj Follow

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Fortum said on Wednesday it is "investigating" the situation for its Russian operations after President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree to temporarily take over the Finnish company's Russia assets.

"Fortum's current understanding is that the new decree does not affect the title (registered ownership) of the assets and companies in Russia," the company said in a statement.

"However, it remains unclear how this affects e.g. Fortum's Russian operations or the ongoing divestment process," it added.

Fortum and its former subsidiary, Germany's Uniper, on Tuesday became the target of new Russian legislation that allows the country to take over foreign assets from countries deemed "unfriendly and contrary to international law".

"We will comment once we have more information," a Fortum spokesperson said.

The book value of the assets stood at 1.7 billion euros ($1.87 billion) at the end of 2022.

($1 = 0.9094 euros)

