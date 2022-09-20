Fortum says no deal yet in talks over Uniper's future

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo, Finland July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

HELSINKI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE) said on Tuesday it was still in negotiations about the future of its German subsidiary Uniper (UN01.DE) and that no deal has so far been reached.

"There is no deal," a Fortum spokesperson said.

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik

