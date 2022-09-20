1 minute read
Fortum says no deal yet in talks over Uniper's future
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
HELSINKI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE) said on Tuesday it was still in negotiations about the future of its German subsidiary Uniper (UN01.DE) and that no deal has so far been reached.
"There is no deal," a Fortum spokesperson said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.