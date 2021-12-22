Fortum, Uniper unveil plans for $407 mln wind park projects

The logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fortum (FORTUM.HE) and German subsidiary Uniper (UN01.DE) on Wednesday unveiled plans to build two wind farms in Finland with a combined capacity of 380 megawatts, marking the first project under their combined renewables strategy in Europe.

The total investment for the two parks stands at about 360 million euros ($407 million), of which 216 million, or 60%, will be borne by Fortum, which will hold the same share in the projects, with Finnish energy firm Helen Ltd owning the rest.

Construction of the onshore parks, to be located in Naerpes, is planned to start in January, and they are expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2024 at the latest.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The project is the first under the combined solar and wind strategic effort by Fortum and Uniper, first disclosed a year ago,which includes plans to build 1.5-2 gigawatts of new capacity across the continent by 2025.

Fortum, which holds more than 76% in Uniper, has signed a power purchase agreement with Helen, under which the latter will purchase about half of the parks' generated power over the long-term.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.