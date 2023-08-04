Fortum's Q2 core profit lags forecast

Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo, Finland July 17, 2018. Picture taken July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

HELSINKI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) posted on Friday weaker than expected second-quarter core profits and said it would initiate a strategic review of its recycling and waste businesses.

Comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter fell to 344 million euros ($377 million), below an average of 364 million euros expected by 9 analysts in a poll provided by the company.

Fortum is recovering from a tumultuous year during which it had to give up its troubled German subsidiary Uniper to the German government, followed by Russia taking control of both groups' Russian assets.

In March, Fortum announced its new strategy with which it attempts to put the crisis behind, focusing on Nordic emission-free energy.

Fortum said its recycling and waste businesses called Circular Solutions were not at the core of its news strategy and are therefore the target of re-evaluation.

"In the coming months, we look forward to continuing our strategy execution, focusing on reliable, clean energy production and industrial decarbonisation in the Nordics," Fortum CEO Markus Rauramo said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

