Fortum's third-quarter profit beats forecasts

Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo, Finland July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

HELSINKI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Fortum (FORTUM.HE) on Friday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in underlying third-quarter operating profit, boosted by recovery from the pandemic and higher energy prices.

"The increased gas prices reflect a tight supply-demand balance for the winter, but forward prices indicate gradually normalising conditions thereafter," Chief Executive Markus Rauramo said in a statement.

Fortum's comparable operating profit rose to 260 million euros ($298 million) from a loss of 179 million a year ago, beating the 203 million expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Fortum's German subsidiary Uniper (UN01.DE) a week ago swung to a comparable third-quarter operating profit of 9 million euros from a loss of 310 million last year. The result was burdened by 6.1 billion euros in negative fair value changes in derivatives.

($1 = 0.8739 euros)

Reporting by Essi Lehto Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.