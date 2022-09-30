Four French refineries disrupted by fourth day of strikes















PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) oil products refining and delivery for a fourth day with at least four of its French plants hit by continuing industrial action by workers, a CGT trade union representative said.

Deliveries at the 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery in Normandy have stopped and it is in the process of being shutdown, the representative said.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman











