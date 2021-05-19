Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyRosneft-owned oilfield running as normal after four people hospitalised with burns

Reuters
1 minute read

The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Four people were hospitalised after sustaining burns at oilfield in western Siberia, run by Samotlorneftegaz, a unit of Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the unit said on Wednesday, adding that all production was operating as normal.

Four workers, of Samotlorneftegaz and a sub contractor, sustained minor to moderate burns while carrying out routine maintenance work, Samotlorneftegaz said.

"They were taken to a medical facility where they were given the necessary medical care."

Samotlorneftegaz added that oil and gas production facilities were operating as normal and that there was no threat to the environment.

The Interfax news agency earlier cited the regional prosecutor's office as saying that a fire had broken out.

Samotlorneftegaz said it had set up a commission to investigate the cause of the incident.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 11:32 AM UTCAsia snubs IEA's call to stop new fossil fuel investments

Asian energy officials on Wednesday disputed the International Energy Agency's (IEA) call for no new oil, natural gas and coal investments for the world to be able to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, viewing that approach as too narrow.

EnergyNord Stream 2 sanctions waivers could aid Russia-U.S. ties, Moscow says
EnergyBP, Eni in talks to merge Angolan oil and gas businesses
EnergyOil prices fall $2 on COVID-19 rise in Asia, inflation fears
EnergyU.S. to waive sanctions on firm, CEO behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline -source