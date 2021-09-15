Skip to main content

Energy

France to boost energy vouchers as consumer bills rise

1 minute read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The French government plans to make a one-off 100 euro ($118) payment to the 5.8 million households that receive energy vouchers to help ease the cost of rising energy bills, the Prime Minister's office said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will announce on Thursday that the affected households will automatically receive the payment in December, it said.

Households across Europe face much higher winter energy bills due to a global surge in wholesale power and gas prices and consumer groups have warned the most vulnerable in the region could be hit by fuel poverty as a result. read more

($1 = 0.8468 euros)

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Matthieu Protard, Richard Lough Writing vy Dominique Vidalon Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:12 PM UTC

Vineyard Wind secures $2.3 bln loan, allowing construction to start

Vineyard Wind, which is on track to be the first major U.S. offshore wind farm, closed on a $2.3 billion loan and will begin construction in Massachusetts as soon as this week, the project's developer said on Wednesday.

Energy
Oil surge gives private equity a window to exit stranded Canadian energy firms
Energy
China tests oil clout, battles inflation with first oil reserve auction
Energy
U.S. Gulf has 30% of oil production still shut after Hurricane Ida
Energy
U.S. Gulf Coast oil companies resume Ida recovery as Nicholas recedes