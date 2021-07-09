Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France calls for global floor on carbon pricing

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference for the launching of the 2020 income tax campaign at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

VENICE, July 9 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Friday at a meeting with his G20 counterparts for a global minimum price for carbon emissions in the absence of a single global price.

"Instead of having a global unique carbon price which we cannot reach for the time being, we propose to have a global floor on carbon pricing," Le Maire said during a session on environmental taxation.

"I think that a global floor could be a very good starting point to have all the G20 member countries committing on carbon pricing," he added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Mark Heinrich

