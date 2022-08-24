France can not hold on to energy price caps forever, government spokesman says

Power-generating windmill turbines and the church of the village are pictured during sunset at a wind park in Bethencourt, France August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - France can not hold on to billion euro energy price caps to help households cope with soaring inflation forever, government spokesman Olivier Veran told journalists on Wednesday.

Gas prices in France are currently frozen and the government had also put in place a cap for power price hikes, but both measures are set to expire this winter.

"There may be price increases," Veran said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.